Washington’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots need reliable morning help. Good news if you like early shifts, simple schedules, and learning on the job.

Employer: Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails Location: Washington, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (morning shift)

Other (morning shift) Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

This is a morning role washing dishes and helping with food prep, with a chance to grow into a line cook job. Apply in person at 3 PM (they do not want a resume).

Employer: Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails Location: Washington, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid training

Looking for an experienced breakfast line cook who can handle eggs and a busy morning line. Apply in person at 3 PM any day; they want to talk face to face, not get resumes.

Employer: Subway®

Subway® Location: Washington, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time (day/evening/weekend options vary)

Full-time or Part-time (day/evening/weekend options vary) Pay: Not listed

You’ll make sandwiches, help guests pick meals, run the register, and keep the shop clean. No experience needed, and you get training plus access to brand discounts, scholarship options, and possible university credit.

If one of these feels right, click through, read the full details, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.