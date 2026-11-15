Clinton Township neighbors are giving away some fun, colorful jewelry. If you like to dress up outfits or need pieces for crafts or costumes, these free items are worth a look.

Item: Assorted costume jewelry necklaces

Description: Collection of various necklaces with colorful designs and charms. Great for everyday wear, dress-up, or craft projects.

Location: River Oaks, Clinton Township, MI

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted earrings

Description: Variety of earrings including hoops, studs, and dangles in multiple colors and styles. Nice mix if you like to switch up your look or need extras for special events.

Location: River Oaks, Clinton Township, MI

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted bracelets

Description: A collection of bracelets, including metal and beaded designs. Good for stacking, sharing with friends, or using in DIY jewelry projects.

Location: River Oaks, Clinton Township, MI

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items like these can go fast, especially when they’re easy to carry and fun to use. If something catches your eye, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.