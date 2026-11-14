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Shelby Charter Township
🍽️ Shelby Township Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
4 days ago
Shelby Township’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are building up their teams. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and being around people, these are worth a look.
Banquet Kitchen Porter – Palazzo Grande
- Employer: Palazzo Grande
- Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $18.00/hour (negotiable based on experience)
- Award-winning banquet hall with a state-of-the-art kitchen and a flexible schedule. Great if you have banquet and kitchen experience and want steady work in a team setting.
Banquet Server – Palazzo Grande
- Employer: Palazzo Grande
- Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour
- Serve guests at weddings and events with a flexible schedule and a busy, social atmosphere. Good fit if you like guest service and can handle a fast-paced banquet floor.
Line Cook / Prep Cook – Palazzo Grande
- Employer: Palazzo Grande
- Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $20.00/hour (based on experience)
- High-volume banquet kitchen with immediate openings and a flexible schedule. Ideal if you have solid restaurant experience and want to work with a seasoned team.
Dishwasher – Verona Inspired Italian
- Employer: Verona-Inspired Italian
- Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Evening role keeping the kitchen running smoothly, with employee discounts, PTO, and health/vision/dental options for full-time staff. Good entry point if you’re 18+ and want to get into restaurant work.
Back of House Team Member (Line/Prep/Dish) – The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
- Employer: The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill (posted via Signarama-LansingEast)
- Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour + tip pool
- Cross-trained kitchen role in a fast-paced, high-volume spot, with growth paths into kitchen management and flexible scheduling.
Restaurant Manager – Subway
- Employer: Subway
- Location: Shelby Twp, MI
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (varies by location)
- Pay: Not listed
- Lead a Subway restaurant, from guest experience and staff hiring to marketing and safety. Comes with brand discounts, scholarship options, and hands-on management experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these places are growing and may have other roles coming soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.