Shelby Township’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are building up their teams. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and being around people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Palazzo Grande

Palazzo Grande Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Shelby Charter Township, MI Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $18.00/hour (negotiable based on experience)

(negotiable based on experience) Award-winning banquet hall with a state-of-the-art kitchen and a flexible schedule. Great if you have banquet and kitchen experience and want steady work in a team setting.

Employer: Palazzo Grande

Palazzo Grande Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Shelby Charter Township, MI Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour

Serve guests at weddings and events with a flexible schedule and a busy, social atmosphere. Good fit if you like guest service and can handle a fast-paced banquet floor.

Employer: Palazzo Grande

Palazzo Grande Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Shelby Charter Township, MI Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $20.00/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) High-volume banquet kitchen with immediate openings and a flexible schedule. Ideal if you have solid restaurant experience and want to work with a seasoned team.

Employer: Verona-Inspired Italian

Verona-Inspired Italian Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Shelby Charter Township, MI Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $15.00/hour

Evening role keeping the kitchen running smoothly, with employee discounts, PTO, and health/vision/dental options for full-time staff. Good entry point if you’re 18+ and want to get into restaurant work.

Employer: The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill (posted via Signarama-LansingEast )

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill (posted via ) Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Shelby Charter Township, MI Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour + tip pool

Cross-trained kitchen role in a fast-paced, high-volume spot, with growth paths into kitchen management and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Subway

Subway Location: Shelby Twp, MI

Shelby Twp, MI Type: Full-time or Part-time (varies by location)

Full-time or Part-time (varies by location) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Lead a Subway restaurant, from guest experience and staff hiring to marketing and safety. Comes with brand discounts, scholarship options, and hands-on management experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these places are growing and may have other roles coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.