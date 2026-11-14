Clinton Township has a steady flow of retail openings right now, from fashion to tools to fresh food. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: White House Black Market

White House Black Market Location: Clinton Township, MI – The Mall at Partridge Creek

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

This role is all about styling customers, building real connections, and keeping the store looking sharp. You’ll get merchandise discounts, optional medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and chances to grow with the brand.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $16.00/hour (anticipated)

This is a good fit if you want to grow into leadership while staying on the sales floor. Full-time staff can get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, paid time off (up to 152 hours/year), paid sick time, and store discounts, plus a clear path to promotion.

Employer: Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll help customers at the gourmet counter, answer questions, and keep displays stocked and fresh. Perks include an employee discount, 401(k) with match, and steady hours if you can work early mornings, nights, and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.