Shelby Township has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from big-name retail to a local small business. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls) Location: 14135 Hall Road, Shelby Township, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.25 – $14.75 per hour

Help customers find great deals, run the register, and keep the store looking sharp. You may be cross-trained in different areas, and there’s a long list of potential benefits plus an employee discount with a major Fortune 100 retailer.

Employer: Water to Go

Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Fridays 10am–6pm & Saturdays 10am–5pm (both required)

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Start date: December 4, 2026

Work for a small, community-focused shop helping customers with purified water. This role is hands-on (lifting up to 50 lbs), steady weekend hours, and a good fit if you like health, wellness, and getting to know regulars by name.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Type: Part-time (retail schedule, includes evenings/weekends/holidays)

Pay: Hourly advance plus uncapped commission; typical first-year earnings $45,000–$65,000 annually (for qualifying schedules/production)

Help customers design their spaces in a low-pressure, “no gimmicks” furniture showroom. This is a good pick if you enjoy sales, like talking with people, and want higher earning potential with benefits and growth options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail and customer service roles open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.