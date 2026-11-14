⚠️ Nov. 17 Zoning Board of Appeals meeting cancelled

The Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for Nov. 17, 2026 has been cancelled due to a lack of agenda items.

If you were planning to attend or had an interest in items that might have come before the board, there will be no meeting on that date.

For questions, you can contact Utilities at 800-881-4109, Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.