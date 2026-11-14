Waterford’s shops and plants are busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands and staying active on the job. Here are a few local roles hiring in manufacturing and production.

Employer: Belle Tire

Belle Tire Location: Waterford, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15 – $17.50/hour

Mount, balance, rotate, and repair tires in a fast-paced shop where safety and quality matter. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid training, ASE reimbursement, PTO, and Sundays/major holidays off, plus clear paths to grow your auto career.

Employer: PennEngineering®

Location: Waterford, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Check parts on the production floor using gauges and an ECM inspection machine to keep quality on track. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, strong attention to detail, and experience with micrometers/calipers and want steady work in a manufacturing setting.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.