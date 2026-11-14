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Education
📅 Library class: Find more records for your family tree online
2 days ago
📅 Learn new ways to research your family history online
The library is hosting a class on searching for your ancestors online. You’ll learn about more than just the big genealogy sites and simple name searches — the class will show you other online places to look for family history and what kinds of records you can find there.
- Who: Adults 18+
- Registration: Required
- How to sign up: Call 517-263-1011
If you’ve started a family tree or want to dig deeper into your roots, this class is a good next step.
More Info: Main Searching for Your Ancestors Online | Lenawee...
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