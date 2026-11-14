📅 Learn new ways to research your family history online

The library is hosting a class on searching for your ancestors online. You’ll learn about more than just the big genealogy sites and simple name searches — the class will show you other online places to look for family history and what kinds of records you can find there.

Who: Adults 18+

Adults Registration: Required

Required How to sign up: Call 517-263-1011

If you’ve started a family tree or want to dig deeper into your roots, this class is a good next step.