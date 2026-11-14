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🐱 Playful, Snuggly Kittens Ready for Adoption in Saint Johns
Looking for a fun, loving kitten to join your family in Saint Johns, MI? These three babies from Happy Feet Pet Rescue are full of personality and ready for homes of their own.
Bogie (26-258 C)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Happy Feet Pet Rescue
- Phone: (616) 369-1497
Bogie is described as the sweetest, most cuddly kitten around. If you want a true snuggle bug, he’s your guy. He loves people, is very confident, and also enjoys other cats, so he’d be a great match for a home that already has a playful cat or kitten.
👉 Meet Bogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Swiss (26-248 C)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Happy Feet Pet Rescue
- Phone: (616) 369-1497
Swiss is a playful girl who loves wand toys, puffballs, catnip toys, and springs. She gets along well with other cats and would do best in a home with another feline friend. She enjoys wrestling with her brother Pretzel and zooming around the house. She’s warming up to being a snuggle bug and is sure to win your heart.
👉 Meet Swiss and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pretzel (26-247 C)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Happy Feet Pet Rescue
- Phone: (616) 369-1497
Pretzel is a silly little goofball who will keep you on your toes. He loves every toy, tunnel, and cat tower, plus snacks and wrestling with his sister Swiss. He’s also a snuggler and is looking for a home he can happily “take over” with his big personality.
👉 Meet Pretzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Saint Johns, MI and ready to add a kitten to your family, please reach out to Happy Feet Pet Rescue at (616) 369-1497 or click the links above to apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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