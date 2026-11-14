Looking for a fun, loving kitten to join your family in Saint Johns, MI? These three babies from Happy Feet Pet Rescue are full of personality and ready for homes of their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Happy Feet Pet Rescue

Phone: (616) 369-1497

Bogie is described as the sweetest, most cuddly kitten around. If you want a true snuggle bug, he’s your guy. He loves people, is very confident, and also enjoys other cats, so he’d be a great match for a home that already has a playful cat or kitten.

👉 Meet Bogie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Happy Feet Pet Rescue

Phone: (616) 369-1497

Swiss is a playful girl who loves wand toys, puffballs, catnip toys, and springs. She gets along well with other cats and would do best in a home with another feline friend. She enjoys wrestling with her brother Pretzel and zooming around the house. She’s warming up to being a snuggle bug and is sure to win your heart.

👉 Meet Swiss and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Happy Feet Pet Rescue

Phone: (616) 369-1497

Pretzel is a silly little goofball who will keep you on your toes. He loves every toy, tunnel, and cat tower, plus snacks and wrestling with his sister Swiss. He’s also a snuggler and is looking for a home he can happily “take over” with his big personality.

👉 Meet Pretzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Saint Johns, MI and ready to add a kitten to your family, please reach out to Happy Feet Pet Rescue at (616) 369-1497 or click the links above to apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.