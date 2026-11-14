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📅 Monthly transit council meetings for seniors & riders with disabilities
📅 Monthly transit advisory meetings for seniors & riders with disabilities
The Local Advisory Council (LAC) for TheRide meets on the second Tuesday of every month from 1:30–3:00 p.m.*** at **TheRide’s Main Office. The office is accessible by A-Ride and Route 6.
The LAC is made up of seniors, people with disabilities, and others who care about transportation needs for these groups. They review, discuss, and advise TheRide on how transit can better serve these riders.
You can:
- Attend the next meeting in person or join virtually (hybrid option)
- View meeting packets before each meeting
- Watch recordings of past meetings
For details or access info, call 734-973-6500 or send an email.
*Meeting date/time is subject to change, so check the upcoming events schedule before you go.
More Info: LAC Meetings | TheRide
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