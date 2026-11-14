📅 Monthly transit advisory meetings for seniors & riders with disabilities

The Local Advisory Council (LAC) for TheRide meets on the second Tuesday of every month from 1:30–3:00 p.m.*** at **TheRide’s Main Office. The office is accessible by A-Ride and Route 6.

The LAC is made up of seniors, people with disabilities, and others who care about transportation needs for these groups. They review, discuss, and advise TheRide on how transit can better serve these riders.

You can:

Attend the next meeting in person or join virtually (hybrid option)

in person or join View meeting packets before each meeting

before each meeting Watch recordings of past meetings

For details or access info, call 734-973-6500 or send an email.

*Meeting date/time is subject to change, so check the upcoming events schedule before you go.