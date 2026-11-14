📅 Pokémon card trading and play at the library

Love Pokémon cards or want to learn how to play?

Come to the Frenchtown Dixie branch for a casual Pokémon Cards – Trade and Play meetup. You can bring your own cards to trade or battle with other players.

If you’re new to the game, don’t worry — the library will have basic Pokémon decks you can use while you learn.

Who: All ages are welcome

are welcome Where: Frenchtown Dixie Branch Library

What to bring: Your own Pokémon cards (optional)

It’s a relaxed way to meet other fans, trade cards, and have some fun at the library.