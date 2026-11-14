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📅 All-ages Pokémon card trade & play at library
2 days ago
📅 Pokémon card trading and play at the library
Love Pokémon cards or want to learn how to play?
Come to the Frenchtown Dixie branch for a casual Pokémon Cards – Trade and Play meetup. You can bring your own cards to trade or battle with other players.
If you’re new to the game, don’t worry — the library will have basic Pokémon decks you can use while you learn.
- Who: All ages are welcome
- Where: Frenchtown Dixie Branch Library
- What to bring: Your own Pokémon cards (optional)
It’s a relaxed way to meet other fans, trade cards, and have some fun at the library.
More Info: Pokemon Cards - trade and play | Monroe County Lib...
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