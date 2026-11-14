📅 Kootenay players picked for BCHC Prospects Game Nov. 24

📅 Kootenay talent heading to BCHC Prospects Game

Four local players and two coaches from Kootenay junior hockey teams have been picked for the British Columbia Hockey Conference Prospects Game later this month.

The game is on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Sungod Arena in Delta.

Representing our region:

Team Black : Terry Jones , head coach of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks , will be head coach. Crimson Chittick (Nitehawks defenceman) will be an alternate captain, and Miller Tedesco of the Kimberley Dynamiters (a Nelson product) is also on the roster.

: , head coach of the , will be head coach. (Nitehawks defenceman) will be an alternate captain, and of the (a Nelson product) is also on the roster. Team White: Chad Scharff, head coach of the Fernie Ghostriders, will be an assistant coach. Players include Nolan Murphy (Nelson Leafs defenceman) and Kayd Mercier (Nitehawks goaltender).

The BCHC is in its first season as a Junior A league.

Tickets are online-only through Showpass and won’t be sold at the door, and organizers say they expect a sellout.