📅 Silent Auction at Stockbridge Library Nov. 16

Stop by the Stockbridge Branch Library (in-library) on Monday, Nov. 16, from 10:00am–6:00pm for a Silent Auction hosted by the Library Friends.

Adults 18+ can browse and bid on handmade and gift-quality items. Proceeds support the Stockbridge Branch, so your holiday or gift shopping can also help the local library.

Just drop in during open hours on Nov. 16 to look around and place your bids.