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📅 $5 Ladies Upcycled Book Box craft night at library
13 days ago
📅 Ladies Upcycled Book Box Night at the Library
Looking for a fun, crafty night out?
Moore Public Library is hosting a Ladies Weekend Upcycled Book Box workshop on Friday, November 13 at 6 PM in the Moore Public Library Community Room.
You’ll turn an old book into a cute storage box. The cost is $5 per person, and all supplies are provided, so you just need to show up and create.
Spots are limited and registration is required, so be sure to sign up with Moore Public Library ahead of time to save your seat.
More Info: Ladies Weekend Upcycled Book Box — Moore Public Li...
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