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📅 Adult card game meetup at G. Lynn Campbell
13 days ago
📅 Card games afternoon for adults at the library
Meet other adults for a relaxed game time at G. Lynn Campbell.
Drop in on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 1:00–3:00 PM to play Swipe (a local card game variation) or any other card game the group chooses. “Shut the Box” and other games will be available too.
This event is for adults and is listed under Fun & Games. Just come ready to play and socialize—no registration details are mentioned.
More Info: Full Deck / stclairlibrary
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