🏛️ Downtown Authority: 2027 Schedule, Grants & M45 Banners

The Downtown Development Authority will meet on November 17, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. Residents can speak during two public comment times: one near the start and one near the end of the meeting.

First, the group will review and approve the October 20, 2026 meeting minutes.

They will then set the 2027 meeting schedule, deciding the dates when the Authority will meet next year.

A key topic is the Enhancement Program Application. The Authority will look at the wording of this program for local businesses, including:

How businesses must collect bids for work

for work How much of the project cost businesses must pay themselves (a minimum portion of costs)

Another item is M45 Banners: Replacement and Design. The Authority will talk about updating or changing the banners along M45, including how they should look.

The agenda also includes Township Updates, where staff or officials will share news from the township.

Before adjourning, they will confirm the next meeting date: January 19, 2027, and then close the meeting.

Anyone interested in downtown projects, business support programs, or the look of the M45 corridor may attend and offer comments during the public comment periods.