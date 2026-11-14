Redford’s retail scene is busy right now, with both big brands and neighborhood staples hiring. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Location: Redford, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.73 – $17.73 per hour

Lead the front end, support store operations, and help train the team. This is a solid step toward management, with growth opportunities, flexible hours, paid time off, holidays, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision benefits plus a 15–30% associate discount.

Employer: Ashley Stewart

Location: Redford, MI

Type: Part-time, non-exempt

Pay: Not listed

Help run the store as manager-on-duty, drive sales, and lead associates on your shift. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of retail experience, like using social media for events, and want leadership experience without a full-time schedule.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Redford, MI

Type: Full-time (crew/entry level)

Pay: Range not listed

Entry-level role handling cashiering, stocking, cleaning, and basic food prep with flexible schedules. Comes with training, promote-from-within culture, PTO (if eligible), holiday premium pay, 401(k), tuition help, and incentive programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the posting is still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.