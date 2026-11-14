📢 TK students turn kindergarten monster art into digital designs

Kindergarteners in Mrs. DeLeeuw’s class drew their own wild monsters with lots of eyes, long arms, and wings. Their drawings were then given to Thornapple Kellogg High School digital art students, who re-created each monster using Adobe Illustrator.

High schoolers practiced using digital tools while trying to “get in the head of a kindergartener” and honor each child’s ideas. They added fun settings like dance studios, farms, fairgrounds, caves, castles, and even Route 66.

Each finished digital illustration was sent back to the kindergarten classroom with a personalized note from the high school artist, praising the child’s creativity and encouraging them to keep making art.

The kindergarteners proudly shared their original drawings and the new versions with the class, listening as the notes were read aloud and soaking up the encouragement from the older students.