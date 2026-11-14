📅 Learn Inclusive Design in Schoology (3 SCECHs)

Educators can attend a training on web-based accessibility and inclusive design in Schoology.

You’ll learn best practices for:

Fonts and text

Consistent icons

Alternative text for images

Video captions

Descriptive links

The session also covers Schoology tools that support accessibility, UDL, and differentiation, including tooltips, contrast in assessments, and individual assignments.

Details

Date: November 20, 2026

November 20, 2026 Time: 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Location: MISD – ESC (Macomb Intermediate School District)

(Macomb Intermediate School District) Credit: 3 SCECHs available

This is geared toward educators using Schoology who want to make their online materials more accessible and inclusive.