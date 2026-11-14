undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Education
📅 Schoology inclusive design training with 3 SCECHs
13 days ago
📅 Learn Inclusive Design in Schoology (3 SCECHs)
Educators can attend a training on web-based accessibility and inclusive design in Schoology.
You’ll learn best practices for:
- Fonts and text
- Consistent icons
- Alternative text for images
- Video captions
- Descriptive links
The session also covers Schoology tools that support accessibility, UDL, and differentiation, including tooltips, contrast in assessments, and individual assignments.
Details
- Date: November 20, 2026
- Time: 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM
- Location: MISD – ESC (Macomb Intermediate School District)
- Credit: 3 SCECHs available
This is geared toward educators using Schoology who want to make their online materials more accessible and inclusive.
More Info: Inclusive Design in Schoology
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.