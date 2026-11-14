📢 Knife import rules could affect rural workers’ tools

A dispute over how Canada applies import rules to certain one‑handed folding knives with locking blades is raising concern for people in rural areas like the West Kootenay.

The Canadian Knife & Tool Institute (CKTI) says the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is inconsistently using a “flick test” to decide if a knife opens by centrifugal force, which can make it a prohibited import. They argue this test is subjective and doesn’t clearly separate work tools from weapons.

CKTI president Andre Eng says this could affect:

Tradespeople using tools like the Milwaukee Fastback

First responders who cut seat belts in emergencies

who cut seat belts in emergencies Fishermen, hunters, ranchers and outdoor users

The rules apply to importing knives, not to buying, owning, or carrying folding locking knives in Canada right now.

CKTI has launched an administrative appeal and expects legal costs of about $250,000. They’re gathering stories from everyday users and planning fundraising auctions.

To learn more or support the challenge, visit www.ckti.ca.