These Clinton Township cats have all come from the same hoarding situation and are now safe at Macomb County Animal Control. They’re looking for calm, loving homes where they can finally relax and be part of a family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white tuxedo

Black & white tuxedo Background: Came from a hoarding situation and is used to living with multiple cats

Mark is a handsome tuxedo gentleman, always dressed like he’s ready for a fancy dinner. He’s familiar with sharing space with other cats, so he may do well in a multi-cat home that can give him time to settle in.

Shelter: Macomb County Animal Control

Phone: (586) 469-5115

👉 Meet Mark and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5 years

5 years Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray & white

Gray & white Background: From a hoarding situation; used to a multi-cat household

Jordan is a striking gray and white boy with classic good looks. At 5 years old, he’s past the wild kitten stage and ready for a steady, loving home, possibly with other friendly cats.

Shelter: Macomb County Animal Control

Phone: (586) 469-5115

👉 Meet Jordan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5 years

5 years Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange & white tabby

Orange & white tabby Background: From a hoarding situation; used to many feline friends

Matthew is a handsome orange-and-white tabby who really stands out. He’s ready to trade shelter life for a cozy spot on the couch and may be a good fit in a home with other cats.

Shelter: Macomb County Animal Control

Phone: (586) 469-5115

👉 Meet Matthew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5 years

5 years Gender: Male

Male Color: Buff/orange tabby

Buff/orange tabby Background: From a hoarding situation; used to sharing space with cats

Zeus is a buff orange tabby with warm coloring and striking tabby markings. He’s hoping his next big adventure is moving into a calm, caring home where he can feel safe.

Shelter: Macomb County Animal Control

Phone: (586) 469-5115

👉 Meet Zeus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 years

4 years Gender: Female

Female Color: Buff/orange

Buff/orange Background: From a hoarding situation; used to many other cats

Sassy is a lovely buff orange girl with a name that hints at a fun personality. At 4 years old, she’s a great age for someone wanting a young adult cat who’s ready to enjoy a stable home.

Shelter: Macomb County Animal Control

Phone: (586) 469-5115

👉 Meet Sassy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5 years

5 years Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange & white tabby

Orange & white tabby Background: From a hoarding situation; used to multi-cat living

Cody is a distinguished orange-and-white gentleman with a soft, classic look. He’s hoping someone will notice him and offer a quiet home where he can finally relax.

Shelter: Macomb County Animal Control

Phone: (586) 469-5115

👉 Meet Cody and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 5 years

5 years Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange & white

Orange & white Background: From a hoarding situation; used to living with other cats

Brandon is another orange-and-white sweetheart who hasn’t had an easy start. He’s ready for a second chance with a family who will give him patience, love, and a safe place to land.

Shelter: Macomb County Animal Control

Phone: (586) 469-5115

👉 Meet Brandon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 2 years

2 years Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray & white

Gray & white Background: From a hoarding situation; used to other feline companions

Apollo is a young gray-and-white boy ready to “blast off” into a new life. At just 2 years old, he has lots of time ahead to bond with his new family and may enjoy a home with other friendly cats.

Shelter: Macomb County Animal Control

Phone: (586) 469-5115

👉 Meet Apollo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 1 year

1 year Gender: Female

Female Color: Deep orange tabby

Deep orange tabby Background: From a hoarding situation; used to multiple cats

Calista is a stunning deep orange tabby girl who really turns heads. At just 1 year old, she’s still very young and ready to grow up in a loving, stable home.

Shelter: Macomb County Animal Control

Phone: (586) 469-5115

👉 Meet Calista and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 4 months (kitten)

4 months (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white with black (tiny tuxedo)

Tilly is a tiny tuxedo princess with a black-and-white coat and a big kitten personality. She’s described as sweet with a bit of sass, full of charm, and sure to keep her new family smiling.

Shelter: Macomb County Animal Control

Phone: (586) 469-5115

👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Clinton Township, MI, please consider visiting Macomb County Animal Control or calling (586) 469-5115 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find the safe, loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.