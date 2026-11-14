Mount Pleasant’s hospitality scene is busy, with hotels and coffee spots looking for people who like fast days and friendly faces. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and guest-focused work.

Employer: Fick & Sons (Dunkin' franchise)

Fick & Sons (Dunkin' franchise) Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $14.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, food provided

Fast-paced coffee and donut shop role where you’ll make drinks, handle food, and keep the store clean. Great fit if you’re energetic, can work weekends and holidays, and want steady hours with a well-known brand.

Employer: Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Type: Likely full-time (shift TBD )

Likely full-time (shift ) Pay: $19.37/hour

Notes: Eligible employer for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Lead the housekeeping team to keep guest rooms and resort areas up to standard. Good for someone with 2+ years hotel housekeeping experience who wants to supervise others, inspect rooms, and help train staff.

Employer: Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Type: Part-time

Shifts: 1st (8a–4p) / 3rd (11p–7a)

Pay: $19.37/hour

Notes: Eligible employer for Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Same core duties as the full-time supervisor role, but with part-time hours and set shifts. Nice option if you have hotel housekeeping experience and want leadership work without a full 40-hour week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.