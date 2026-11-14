📅 Kids’ Yoga Series at The Playhouse in White Lake

Sign your kids up for CHILDREN’S YOGA with Creative Kids Movement Network at The Playhouse at White Lake.

Ages: 6–10

Session length: 10 weeks

Dates: Thursdays, Nov 12 – Feb 4 No class on Nov 26, Dec 24, Dec 31

Time: 5:15–5:45 PM

Fee: $137 for the full session, with multi-student household and multi-class discounts available.

Classes use games, songs, and props to teach yoga, breathing, focus, and calm, while building strength, motor skills, and self-awareness. Themes include Animals & Nature, Listening, Strength & Grounding, and Teamwork.

Kids need: