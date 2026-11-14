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White Lake Charter Township
📅 10-week kids’ yoga series for ages 6–10 in White Lake
12 days ago
📅 Kids’ Yoga Series at The Playhouse in White Lake
Sign your kids up for CHILDREN’S YOGA with Creative Kids Movement Network at The Playhouse at White Lake.
- Ages: 6–10
- Session length: 10 weeks
- Dates: Thursdays, Nov 12 – Feb 4
- No class on Nov 26, Dec 24, Dec 31
- Time: 5:15–5:45 PM
- Fee: $137 for the full session, with multi-student household and multi-class discounts available.
Classes use games, songs, and props to teach yoga, breathing, focus, and calm, while building strength, motor skills, and self-awareness. Themes include Animals & Nature, Listening, Strength & Grounding, and Teamwork.
Kids need:
- A yoga mat (adult or child size)
- Comfortable clothes they can move in (sweatpants/stretch pants and T‑shirts work well).
More Info: Children's Yoga @The Playhouse at White Lake - Whi...
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