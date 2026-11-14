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White Lake
📅 Beginner line dancing night at The Playhouse at White Lake
12 days ago
📅 Beginner line dancing night in White Lake
Looking for something fun that also gets you moving? Check out Beginning Line Dance at The Playhouse at White Lake.
- When: November 18, 6:00–8:00 pm
- Where: The Playhouse at White Lake
- Cost: $10 per person, paid on site
This is an absolute beginner modern line dance class for adults, taught by Amy. You’ll dance to all kinds of music—pop, Latin, country, Irish, Bollywood, and more.
No need to sign up ahead of time—no registration required, just show up, pay your $10 when you arrive, and join in.
Bring something to drink and dress in layers, since you’ll warm up once you start dancing!
More Info: Beginning Line Dance @ The Playhouse at White Lake...
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