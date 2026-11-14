📅 Beginner line dancing night in White Lake

Looking for something fun that also gets you moving? Check out Beginning Line Dance at The Playhouse at White Lake.

When: November 18, 6:00–8:00 pm

Where: The Playhouse at White Lake

Cost: $10 per person, paid on site

This is an absolute beginner modern line dance class for adults, taught by Amy. You’ll dance to all kinds of music—pop, Latin, country, Irish, Bollywood, and more.

No need to sign up ahead of time—no registration required, just show up, pay your $10 when you arrive, and join in.

Bring something to drink and dress in layers, since you’ll warm up once you start dancing!