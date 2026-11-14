💻 New Truestream COO to lead rural broadband growth

Great Lakes Energy and Truestream have promoted Taylar Sides to Chief Operating Officer of Truestream, in addition to her role as Vice President of Broadband Operations for Great Lakes Energy.

Sides has worked at Great Lakes Energy since 2019, helping expand high-speed fiber internet across rural Michigan. In this expanded role, she will:

Oversee broadband operations for Great Lakes Energy

for Great Lakes Energy Help guide Truestream’s business strategy and long-term growth

Lead the Administrative Services team

team Focus on expanding reliable, high-speed internet access to more homes, businesses, and communities

GLE members who want to learn more about Truestream fiber internet can visit Truestreamfiber.com or call 1-888-485-2537.