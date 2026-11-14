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Charter Twp Of Clinton
🏥 Clinton Township Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Clinton Township has some solid healthcare roles right now, from hospital shifts to outpatient therapy and pharmacy. If you’re in the medical world (or trying to get in), there’s a nice mix of bedside, mental health, and wellness work here.
Registered Nurse – Labor & Delivery (Full-Time, Midnight)
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Type: Full-time, midnight shift
- Salary: Not listed
This L&D RN role focuses on coordinating and delivering compassionate care for moms and babies on a high-acuity maternal unit. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of L&D or maternal-child experience and want to work within a large, respected health system.
Registered Nurse – Labor & Delivery (Part-Time, Midnight)
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Type: Part-time, midnight shift
- Salary: Not listed
Same core duties as the full-time L&D RN role—assessment, planning, and leading patient care for laboring patients and families—but with part-time hours. Good option if you want to stay in acute care while keeping a lighter schedule.
Nurse Assistant / Phlebotomy Hybrid
- Employer: Henry Ford Health
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Type: Full-time, 4:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
- Salary: Not listed
Unique dual role where you start the day doing inpatient blood draws, cultures, and EKGs, then switch to nursing assistant duties like vitals and daily care. Ideal if you want hands-on patient experience plus strong lab skills in a busy Macomb County hospital setting.
Fully Licensed Child Therapist – Hybrid
- Employer: Wellspring Therapeutic Partners
- Location: Hybrid – Clinton Township, MI (70% in-person / 30% virtual)
- Type: Full-time preferred (part-time considered)
- Salary: From $80,000/year for a full-time caseload (revenue share)
Outpatient role focused on kids ages 6–16, with steady referrals, furnished offices, and real admin support so you can focus on therapy. You’ll need full independent MI licensure (LMSW, LPC, or LP) and evening/weekend availability; great if you love play-based work and family systems.
Pharmacist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Type: Not stated (typically full-time/part-time retail pharmacy)
- Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour
Community pharmacy role where you’ll handle dispensing, immunizations, testing, and patient counseling in a busy retail setting. Comes with 401(k) + match, health/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, and employee discounts, plus strong growth paths into leadership.
Personal Trainer
- Employer: Crunch Fitness
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Type: Full-time; part-time may be available
- Salary: $20–$48 per hour, performance-based
Help members hit their fitness goals through 1:1 training, program design, and coaching in a high-energy gym. You’ll need (or be close to getting) a national PT certification and CPR/AED; good fit if you like health, movement, and building client relationships.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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