Clinton Township has some solid healthcare roles right now, from hospital shifts to outpatient therapy and pharmacy. If you’re in the medical world (or trying to get in), there’s a nice mix of bedside, mental health, and wellness work here.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time , midnight shift

, midnight shift Salary: Not listed

This L&D RN role focuses on coordinating and delivering compassionate care for moms and babies on a high-acuity maternal unit. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of L&D or maternal-child experience and want to work within a large, respected health system.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Part-time , midnight shift

, midnight shift Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the full-time L&D RN role—assessment, planning, and leading patient care for laboring patients and families—but with part-time hours. Good option if you want to stay in acute care while keeping a lighter schedule.

Employer: Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time , 4:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

, 4:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Salary: Not listed

Unique dual role where you start the day doing inpatient blood draws, cultures, and EKGs, then switch to nursing assistant duties like vitals and daily care. Ideal if you want hands-on patient experience plus strong lab skills in a busy Macomb County hospital setting.

Employer: Wellspring Therapeutic Partners

Location: Hybrid – Clinton Township, MI (70% in-person / 30% virtual)

Type: Full-time preferred (part-time considered)

(part-time considered) Salary: From $80,000/year for a full-time caseload (revenue share)

Outpatient role focused on kids ages 6–16, with steady referrals, furnished offices, and real admin support so you can focus on therapy. You’ll need full independent MI licensure (LMSW, LPC, or LP) and evening/weekend availability; great if you love play-based work and family systems.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Not stated (typically full-time/part-time retail pharmacy)

Not stated (typically full-time/part-time retail pharmacy) Salary: $60.90–$82.30 per hour

Community pharmacy role where you’ll handle dispensing, immunizations, testing, and patient counseling in a busy retail setting. Comes with 401(k) + match, health/dental/vision, PTO, parental leave, and employee discounts, plus strong growth paths into leadership.

Employer: Crunch Fitness

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time; part-time may be available

Full-time; part-time may be available Salary: $20–$48 per hour, performance-based

Help members hit their fitness goals through 1:1 training, program design, and coaching in a high-energy gym. You’ll need (or be close to getting) a national PT certification and CPR/AED; good fit if you like health, movement, and building client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.