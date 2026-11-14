Canton Township’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from front-desk care to hands-on clinical work. Here are several solid local roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Great Expressions Dental Centers

Great Expressions Dental Centers Location: Canton, MI

Type: Part-time (Tuesday 8am–5pm , possible extra days)

(Tuesday , possible extra days) Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed) Help a busy periodontal office with chairside assisting, sterilizing instruments, room setup, and patient education. Great fit if you have 2–3 years dental assisting plus periodontics experience and want a steady weekly shift with room to grow.

Employer: Pure Psychiatry of Michigan, PLLC (via Adrian Counseling and Psychiatric Clinic)

(via Adrian Counseling and Psychiatric Clinic) Location: Canton, MI 48188

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $16.00–$19.50 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, advancement

401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, advancement Front-office role focused on new patient scheduling and insurance verification in a mental health clinic. Good for someone with 1+ year in a medical office, strong customer service skills, and comfort with EMR and Microsoft Office.

Employer: Broad Family Chiropractic

Location: Canton, MI

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: From $30.00 per hour

Benefits: Free chiropractic & massage care, optional dental, PTO, employee discounts, flexible schedule, referral bonuses, professional development

Free chiropractic & massage care, optional dental, PTO, employee discounts, flexible schedule, referral bonuses, professional development Join a wellness-focused chiropractic office with a fun, team vibe and no late nights (close at 6:30 pm). Ideal if you like steady bookings, enjoy evenings/weekends, and want perks like free care and growth in hours and income.

Employer: Apex Skin

Location: Canton, MI

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 7:30am–4:00pm

Pay: Competitive hourly rate, based on experience

Competitive hourly rate, Work in dermatology as a Mohs laboratory technician, handling tissue specimens, staining, slide prep, and lab quality control. Great for someone with an associate’s in a lab/biology field and interest in dermatology or histology.

Employer: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group

Location: Canton, MI

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Competitive (exact rate not listed) Benefits: Day-one eligibility for medical, dental, vision; growth and advancement

Day-one eligibility for medical, dental, vision; growth and advancement Lead and support a team of Medical Assistants in a busy primary care office—overseeing workflow, staffing, training, and stepping in clinically as needed. Best for an experienced MA with about 5 years’ clinical experience and leadership skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.