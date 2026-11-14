Canton Township is busy hiring in community and youth services right now. If you like helping people with real, face-to-face impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Canton Township

Canton Township Location: Canton, MI

Type: Part-time, variable hour (at-will)

Pay: $19.04/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 8:00am–4:00pm (hours may vary with program needs)

Plan and run therapeutic recreation programs for people with special needs across Township facilities. You’ll supervise staff and participants, handle transportation in Township vehicles, and keep programs safe, organized, and fun.

Employer: Canton Township

Canton Township Location: Canton, MI

Type: Part-time (at-will)

Pay: $16.80/hour

Schedule: Mon–Thu 2:15pm–7:00pm, Fri 2:15pm–9:30pm, with occasional later evenings

Support teens and at-risk youth at the B.L.O.C.K. Youth and Teen Center and other community programs. You’ll lead activities, help with events, drive participants in Township vehicles, and keep the space safe, clean, and welcoming.

Employer: Canton Township

Canton Township Location: Canton, MI

Type: Variable hour (at-will)

Pay: $16.80/hour

Required Availability: Tue–Thu, 8:00am–4:00pm (shifts vary)

Lead and supervise activities for special needs participants in Parks, Recreation and Community Services programs. This role is hands-on: you’ll support outings, help with set-up and clean-up, and make sure participants are safe, engaged, and included.

Employer: National Heritage Academies

Location: Canton, MI

Type: Full-time

School: South Canton Scholars Charter Academy (Young 5–8th grade)

Provide counseling and behavior support for both special education and general education students, complete assessments, and help design behavior plans. This role is a good fit if you hold an MSW, LMSW (LARA), and Michigan School Social Work approval/certificate, and want to work on a strong, experienced student support team.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.