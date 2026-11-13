📅 Native author talk & book signing at Downtown Library

Join Odawa Anishinaabe writer Sierra Biidaaban Nadeau for an author event about her new book What the Ancestors Say on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 6:00–7:30pm at the Downtown Library: 1st Floor Lobby.

Sierra will share how her reporting on Michigan’s Indian boarding schools led her into her own family’s history, survivor memories, and stories of Native resilience. She’ll be in conversation with Heather Bruegl, a local historian, activist, and decolonial education consultant.

This event is for teens and adults and will include a book signing with books for sale.

The Library will also live stream the event, and a video player will appear on this page 1 hour before the start time, with plans to make the recording available for future viewing.