Shelby Township has some solid front-line leadership roles right now, especially if you like fast-paced retail and customer-facing work. These are good fits if you’re ready to step up, lead a team, and still stay close to customers.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Shelby Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00/hour to start, $27.00/hour in year 2 (about $51K+ per year at 38 hrs/week)

Help run a busy ALDI store: oversee daily operations, lead and train the team, handle scheduling, inventory, and customer issues. This role comes with competitive wages, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, parental leave) and clear growth potential if you have a few years of retail experience.

Employer: Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash)

Express Wash Concepts (Clean Express Auto Wash) Location: Shelby Charter Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Lead the crew at a modern car wash, keep customers happy, and help grow memberships for the Unlimited Wash Club. This is an active, outdoor role with ongoing training, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation, uniforms, and educational reimbursement, plus a clear path to higher leadership roles.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Shelby Township, MI

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: Starting at $16.73/hour

Help run a fun, high-energy discount store: lead front-end operations, train the crew on customer service, handle opening/closing, and step in for the Store Manager when needed. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years of management experience, like a fast pace, and want access to a broad benefits package (details on their benefits site).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more openings nearby, and leadership experience here can open doors fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.