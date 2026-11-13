Clinton Township has some solid food service roles right now, from entry-level dishwashing to leading a full dining team in senior care.

Below are several local openings you can scan fast and apply to online.

Employer: Morrison Living (Compass Group USA)

Morrison Living (Compass Group USA) Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $80,000 + bonus & benefits

Lead the entire dining program for a skilled nursing community, including menus, food quality, budgeting, and a team of culinary staff. This is a hands-on leadership role for someone with skilled nursing culinary experience who wants strong pay, full benefits, and room to grow with a major hospitality company.

Employer: StoryPoint Clinton Twp

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Overnight dishwashing role in a senior living community, keeping the kitchen clean and stocked so the culinary team can shine. Good fit if you like late-night hours, don’t mind being on your feet, and want to get into food service with no experience required.

Employer: StoryPoint Clinton Twp

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time and Part-time options

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals to residents and guests in a senior living community, with a focus on friendly service and teamwork. Great if you enjoy talking with people, want steady hours, and like the idea of building relationships with the same residents each day.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.