undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Reynolds Township
📅 Library Festive Tree Challenge with two $100 prizes
9 days ago
📅 Decorate a festive tree at the library and win $100
Show off your holiday creativity in the Festive Tree Decorating Challenge at the Timothy C. Hauenstein Reynolds Township Library.
- Who can join: Individuals or teams — families, friends, schools, churches, community groups, businesses, and more.
- Cost: $15 per tree.
- How to register: Call (231) 937-5575 or sign up at the Circulation Desk.
Rules:
- Artificial trees only (ask the library if you need to borrow one).
- No inappropriate or offensive themes.
- Don’t post photos of your tree on social media during the contest.
- One vote per person during public voting.
Key dates:
- Sat, Nov 14, 9 a.m. – Decorating begins.
- Wed, Nov 25, 5 p.m. – Trees must be finished.
- Mon, Nov 30 – Sat, Dec 5 – Public voting during library hours.
- Sat, Dec 5 – Winners announced.
Prizes:
- Community Favorite – $100 (most public votes)
- Judge’s Choice – $100 (picked by judges)
More Info: Festive Tree Challenege | TCHRT Library
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.