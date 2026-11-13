📅 Decorate a festive tree at the library and win $100 Show off your holiday creativity in the Festive Tree Decorating Challenge at the Timothy C. Hauenstein Reynolds Township Library. Who can join: Individuals or teams — families, friends, schools, churches, community groups, businesses, and more.

Individuals or teams — families, friends, schools, churches, community groups, businesses, and more. Cost: $15 per tree .

. How to register: Call (231) 937-5575 or sign up at the Circulation Desk. Rules: Artificial trees only (ask the library if you need to borrow one).

(ask the library if you need to borrow one). No inappropriate or offensive themes.

Don’t post photos of your tree on social media during the contest.

One vote per person during public voting. Key dates: Sat, Nov 14, 9 a.m. – Decorating begins.

– Decorating begins. Wed, Nov 25, 5 p.m. – Trees must be finished.

– Trees must be finished. Mon, Nov 30 – Sat, Dec 5 – Public voting during library hours.

– Public voting during library hours. Sat, Dec 5 – Winners announced. Prizes: Community Favorite – $100 (most public votes)

(most public votes) Judge’s Choice – $100 (picked by judges)

More Info: Festive Tree Challenege | TCHRT Library