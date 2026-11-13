Waterford Township has some solid food service openings right now, from fast food leadership to steady weekday kitchen work and senior living dining.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Location: Waterford, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the “every day” leader in the restaurant, working closely with the General Manager to drive sales, guest satisfaction, cleanliness, and food quality. Needs 2+ years quick-service supervisor experience, a high school diploma, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen

Location: Waterford, MI

Type: Part-time/other

Part-time/other Salary: From $17.00/hour

Monday–Friday shifts only, with 100% free meals on shift, flexible schedules, and fast-track raises for strong performers. No experience needed—full training provided, but you must be 18+ and able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Independence Village of Waterford

Location: Waterford, MI

Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time; check posting)

Not listed (likely part-time or full-time; check posting) Salary: Not listed

Help prep, plate, and serve meals for about 20 residents while keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Great if you have some food service experience, like working independently, and want a steady, mission-driven role in senior living.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.