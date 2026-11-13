Canton Township has steady demand for people who can fix, clean, and keep properties looking sharp. If you like hands-on work and seeing the results right away, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Continental Properties

Continental Properties Location: Canton, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $23.00 per hour + performance incentives

Work at a modern apartment community handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, appliances, carpentry, flooring, and grounds. This role is great if you like variety, using maintenance tech, and want career growth, strong benefits, bonuses, and possible on-site rent discounts.

Employer: Mop Heads, LLC

Mop Heads, LLC Location: Canton, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $60.00 per day

Keep offices and facilities clean by vacuuming, mopping, trash removal, restroom cleaning, and restocking supplies. Good fit if you want part-time, in-person work, can work on your feet, and like working independently.

If something looks interesting, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.