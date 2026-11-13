Mount Pleasant’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned nurses and folks just starting out. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Type: Full-time, days (7:00 am – 3:30 pm), no weekends, no on-call

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations in the OR under the Chief Nursing Officer, guiding staff, managing patient flow, and keeping care standards high. You’ll handle staffing, coaching, evaluations, and help shape unit policies—great fit for an experienced RN with management background looking for stable daytime hours.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with children with autism using ABA therapy—no experience needed. You get paid training, full cost of your RBT certification covered, early wage access, and a clear growth path in behavioral health; great for people with childcare, teaching, caregiving, or customer service experience.

Employer: Centria Healthcare / Centria Autism

Location: Mount Pleasant, MI

Type: Not listed (behavior tech role similar to above)

Not listed (behavior tech role similar to above) Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Very similar role to the Behavior Technician above: one-on-one ABA therapy with kids, paid 40-hour training, and company-paid RBT certification. If you’re 18+ with a high school diploma, reliable transportation, and a patient, active style with kids, this can be a strong entry into healthcare.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.