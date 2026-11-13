Clinton Township has some solid hands-on trades openings right now, from underground work to detailed finish carpentry and electrical.

Below are several full-time roles hiring now in Clinton Township, MI.

Employer: Strata Construction

Strata Construction Location: Clinton Township, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, 30–50 hrs/week

Full-time, Pay: $24.00–$32.00 per hour

Category: Underground utilities / heavy equipment

Busy underground construction company looking for an experienced pipe layer who can read blueprints, install water/sewer/storm lines, and safely run equipment like dozers, loaders, backhoes, and excavators. Good fit if you know utility trenching and don’t mind physical outdoor work with lots of hours.

Employer: Great Dane Heating, Cooling, Electrical & Plumbing

Location: Clinton Township, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Category: Residential/light commercial electrical

Work under a Journeyman Electrician helping with installs and service while you earn your state license. This role stands out for day-one health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, company tools/vehicle, and paid apprenticeship training.

Employer: Trinity Companies (Trinity Millwork)

Location: Clinton Township, MI (in person, some travel)

(in person, some travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour

Category: Finish carpentry / commercial millwork

Install custom commercial and architectural millwork, cabinets, trim, and countertops. Great for someone with 5+ years of millwork or finish carpentry who likes detailed, high-end work and wants benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and professional development.

Employer: Straightline Electric

Location: Clinton Township, MI (multiple job sites)

(multiple job sites) Type: Full-time, 30–45 hrs/week

Full-time, Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Category: Residential & commercial electrical

Hands-on field role doing installs, troubleshooting, and repairs in homes and commercial spaces, plus insurance restoration work after fires and floods. Best for someone with 4+ years electrical experience who can work independently and wants PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, and ongoing training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many trades employers are open to the right attitude and experience mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.