undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 Clinton Township MI Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Openings
Clinton Township has some solid hands-on trades openings right now, from underground work to detailed finish carpentry and electrical.
Below are several full-time roles hiring now in Clinton Township, MI.
Pipe Layer
- Employer: Strata Construction
- Location: Clinton Township, MI (in person)
- Type: Full-time, 30–50 hrs/week
- Pay: $24.00–$32.00 per hour
- Category: Underground utilities / heavy equipment
Busy underground construction company looking for an experienced pipe layer who can read blueprints, install water/sewer/storm lines, and safely run equipment like dozers, loaders, backhoes, and excavators. Good fit if you know utility trenching and don’t mind physical outdoor work with lots of hours.
Electrical Apprentice
- Employer: Great Dane Heating, Cooling, Electrical & Plumbing
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Category: Residential/light commercial electrical
Work under a Journeyman Electrician helping with installs and service while you earn your state license. This role stands out for day-one health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, company tools/vehicle, and paid apprenticeship training.
Millwork Installer
- Employer: Trinity Companies (Trinity Millwork)
- Location: Clinton Township, MI (in person, some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00–$30.00 per hour
- Category: Finish carpentry / commercial millwork
Install custom commercial and architectural millwork, cabinets, trim, and countertops. Great for someone with 5+ years of millwork or finish carpentry who likes detailed, high-end work and wants benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and professional development.
Journeyman Electrician or Experienced Apprentice
- Employer: Straightline Electric
- Location: Clinton Township, MI (multiple job sites)
- Type: Full-time, 30–45 hrs/week
- Pay: $20.00–$30.00 per hour, based on experience
- Category: Residential & commercial electrical
Hands-on field role doing installs, troubleshooting, and repairs in homes and commercial spaces, plus insurance restoration work after fires and floods. Best for someone with 4+ years electrical experience who can work independently and wants PTO, holidays, health/dental/vision, and ongoing training.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many trades employers are open to the right attitude and experience mix.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.