Canton Township has a nice mix of steady restaurant work and fun, people-focused side gigs right now. If you like fast-paced shifts, food, and friendly faces, these are worth a look.

Employer: Olga's Kitchen (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants)

Olga's Kitchen (TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants) Location: Canton, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help keep a busy Mediterranean-inspired kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, keeping the work area clean, and jumping in where needed. This role comes with flexible scheduling, paid time off, career growth, and a 50% discount at over 160 locations (including Applebee’s, MOD Pizza, and Olga’s).

Employer: Canton Township

Location: Canton, MI

Type: Part-time (up to 29 hrs/week)

Pay: $14.55 per hour

Weekend role (mostly Sat–Sun, 11am–5pm) helping run kids’ birthday parties at Summit on the Park and other township spots. You’ll set up decorations, help with games, serve cake, and keep up to 15 kids safe and happy; must be at least 16 and comfortable working with children.

Employer: Lux Looks

Location: Canton, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $50.00 per hour

Great fit if you’re a licensed cosmetologist with some existing clientele who loves doing cuts, color, and glam looks. Salon offers a flexible schedule, paid training, employee discounts, and a fun, supportive vibe where you can grow your book.

Employer: Fire Bowl Mongolian Grill

Fire Bowl Mongolian Grill Location: Canton, MI

Type: Not listed (in-person restaurant role)

Not listed (in-person restaurant role) Pay: $20.00 – $28.00 per hour

Cook custom stir-fry bowls on a big flat-top grill, keeping orders organized and moving during busy lunch and dinner rushes. Prior grill or line cook experience helps, but first-time cooks are welcome and you’ll get an employee discount.

If something here catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Canton’s food and hospitality spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.