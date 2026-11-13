Looking for a young dog to grow up with your family? These adoptable pups in Shelby Township, MI are waiting at the Humane Society of Macomb for a loving home.

Breed: Pit Bull / Bull Terrier mix (medium mixed breed)

Pit Bull / Bull Terrier mix (medium mixed breed) Age: About 5 months old (young puppy)

About (young puppy) Gender: Neutered male

Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Macomb

Phone: (586) 731-9210

About Rolf:

Rolf is a young, energetic puppy who is ready to learn and grow with a patient family. He’s described as super friendly and would love a home where he can get lots of attention and training.

Best home for Rolf:

No other pets – he has had a rough past with other dogs and likes to chase cats

– he has had a rough past with other dogs and likes to chase cats Adults-only home – he would do best with no children so he can have all the focus

– he would do best with so he can have all the focus Ideal for someone who wants a cuddly companion to raise from puppyhood and help become a great adult dog

👉 Meet Rolf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier mix (small, exact breed unknown)

Terrier mix (small, exact breed unknown) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Macomb

Phone: (586) 731-9210

About Joker:

Joker is a small terrier-type puppy. The shelter does not DNA test, so his exact mix is unknown, but he’s a little guy who will need all the usual puppy basics: training, socializing, and lots of love.

If you have questions about his size, temperament, or needs, the shelter encourages you to call them directly.

👉 Meet Joker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (medium, exact mix unknown)

Mixed Breed (medium, exact mix unknown) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Humane Society of Macomb

Phone: (586) 731-9210

About Cookie:

Cookie is a young mixed-breed puppy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to call her own. Her exact breed mix isn’t known, and the shelter does not DNA test, but she’s listed as a medium mixed breed.

She’ll need a home ready for all things puppy: structure, training, playtime, and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact the Humane Society of Macomb at (586) 731-9210 to ask about current availability, meet-and-greet rules, and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Shelby Township, MI can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.