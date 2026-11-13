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🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Shelby Township
Looking for a young dog to grow up with your family? These adoptable pups in Shelby Township, MI are waiting at the Humane Society of Macomb for a loving home.
Rolf
- Breed: Pit Bull / Bull Terrier mix (medium mixed breed)
- Age: About 5 months old (young puppy)
- Gender: Neutered male
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Humane Society of Macomb
- Phone: (586) 731-9210
About Rolf:
Rolf is a young, energetic puppy who is ready to learn and grow with a patient family. He’s described as super friendly and would love a home where he can get lots of attention and training.
Best home for Rolf:
- No other pets – he has had a rough past with other dogs and likes to chase cats
- Adults-only home – he would do best with no children so he can have all the focus
- Ideal for someone who wants a cuddly companion to raise from puppyhood and help become a great adult dog
👉 Meet Rolf and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joker
- Breed: Terrier mix (small, exact breed unknown)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Humane Society of Macomb
- Phone: (586) 731-9210
About Joker:
Joker is a small terrier-type puppy. The shelter does not DNA test, so his exact mix is unknown, but he’s a little guy who will need all the usual puppy basics: training, socializing, and lots of love.
If you have questions about his size, temperament, or needs, the shelter encourages you to call them directly.
👉 Meet Joker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cookie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (medium, exact mix unknown)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Humane Society of Macomb
- Phone: (586) 731-9210
About Cookie:
Cookie is a young mixed-breed puppy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to call her own. Her exact breed mix isn’t known, and the shelter does not DNA test, but she’s listed as a medium mixed breed.
She’ll need a home ready for all things puppy: structure, training, playtime, and gentle guidance as she grows.
👉 Meet Cookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact the Humane Society of Macomb at (586) 731-9210 to ask about current availability, meet-and-greet rules, and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Shelby Township, MI can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.