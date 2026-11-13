📅 Sewing Club: Monthly Quilting Group in Stockbridge

Love to sew or quilt and want some company while you work?

Join the Sewing Club on Saturday, Nov. 14, 11:00am–1:30pm at CADL Stockbridge – In Library.

This quilting/sewing group meets every second Saturday of the month. The group is working on a quilt, learning different techniques each month, and you’ll be guided through every step.

Open to Tweens (10–13), Teens (14–18), and Adults (18+).

All levels are welcome, but you should have some sewing experience. Just come ready to learn, practice, and connect with other makers in the community.