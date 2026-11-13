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Carnegie
💰 Learn frugal holiday feast ideas at Carnegie Library
9 days ago
📅 Learn budget-friendly holiday cooking at the library
Want to stretch your food budget this holiday season? Come to “Meals on Deals: Frugal Feasts” at the Carnegie Library.
You’ll learn affordable, budget-friendly ways to fill your holiday table and still enjoy a special meal.
- Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026
- Time: 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM
- Location: Carnegie Library
- Audience: Adults
- Category: Other Seasonal Programs
If you’re looking for ideas to save money on holiday meals, this in-person session is for you. Mark your calendar and stop by the Carnegie Library on the day of the event.
More Info: Meals on Deals: Frugal Feasts - Li...
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