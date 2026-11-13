📅 Learn budget-friendly holiday cooking at the library

Want to stretch your food budget this holiday season? Come to “Meals on Deals: Frugal Feasts” at the Carnegie Library.

You’ll learn affordable, budget-friendly ways to fill your holiday table and still enjoy a special meal.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Saturday, Time: 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Location: Carnegie Library

Audience: Adults

Category: Other Seasonal Programs

If you’re looking for ideas to save money on holiday meals, this in-person session is for you. Mark your calendar and stop by the Carnegie Library on the day of the event.