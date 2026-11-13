📢 West Kootenay rural immigration program now permanent

A key immigration program that helps West Kootenay employers keep skilled foreign workers is here to stay.

The federal government announced on Nov. 9 that the Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP) will become a permanent program in the new year. The West Kootenay is one of 14 communities that will automatically continue.

The program is run locally by Community Futures Central Kootenay. It lets employers recommend workers for permanent residency, helping them keep valued staff. The region had 200 community recommendations at the start of 2026, plus 10 more later in the year, and that level is expected to continue.

Most participants are already living and working in the region, and about 80% attended Selkirk College. The program has been especially helpful for childcare centres and trades employers (like plumbers and truck drivers).

Community Futures is still piecing together funding from partners like the Regional District of Central Kootenay and Columbia Basin Trust to run the program, and demand is higher than the number of available spots.