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📅 Fall leaf wreath craft for kids at Byron Library
9 days ago
📅 Kid’s Leaf Wreath Craft at Byron Library
Kids are invited to the Byron library branch to make a cute fall leaf wreath with Ms. Aubrey.
This is a children’s program, and kids under 8 must come with an adult.
Because space is limited, registration is required.
You can:
- Register online through the library’s event page, or
- Call the Byron branch to sign up.
If you’ve got a crafty kid who loves fall, this is a fun, simple outing at the library.
More Info: Byron ~ Kid's Leaf Wreath Craft | Community Distri...
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