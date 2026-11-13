📅 Kid’s Leaf Wreath Craft at Byron Library

Kids are invited to the Byron library branch to make a cute fall leaf wreath with Ms. Aubrey.

This is a children’s program, and kids under 8 must come with an adult.

Because space is limited, registration is required.

You can:

Register online through the library’s event page, or

through the library’s event page, or Call the Byron branch to sign up.

If you’ve got a crafty kid who loves fall, this is a fun, simple outing at the library.