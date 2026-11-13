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Fife Lake
⚠️ Four TADL branches closed Fri, November 13
8 days ago
⚠️ TADL branches closed for staff development day
The following Traverse Area District Library branches will be closed for a staff development day on Friday, November 13:
- Woodmere
- East Bay
- Fife Lake
- Kingsley
If you need to pick up holds, use computers, or browse in person, plan your visit for a different day or use TADL’s online catalog and digital resources instead.
Other TADL locations not listed here may still be open; check the library’s Hours & Locations page to confirm before you go.
More Info: Library Closed | Traverse Area District Library
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