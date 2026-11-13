⚠️ TADL branches closed for staff development day

The following Traverse Area District Library branches will be closed for a staff development day on Friday, November 13:

Woodmere

East Bay

Fife Lake

Kingsley

If you need to pick up holds, use computers, or browse in person, plan your visit for a different day or use TADL’s online catalog and digital resources instead.

Other TADL locations not listed here may still be open; check the library’s Hours & Locations page to confirm before you go.