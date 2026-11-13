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📅 Free grief seminar: Surviving the Holidays with support and a meal
📅 Grief support: Surviving the Holidays seminar
The holidays can be especially hard when you’re grieving a loss. This two-hour Surviving the Holidays seminar offers encouragement, support, and practical tools to help you get through the season.
When: Tuesday, December 8, 2026, 12:00pm – 2:15pm
Where: Pigeon River Mennonite Church, 7120 Geiger Road, Pigeon, MI 48755
Cost: Free
Extras: A free meal is provided for participants.
To attend, please RSVP to Marie Maust at 989-574-5258 or marie.maust@gmail.com.
If you or someone you love is grieving and dreading the holidays, this could be a gentle, supportive space to get some help and connection.
More Info: Surviving The Holidays Seminar
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