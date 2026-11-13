📅 Trashy Book Club – November Meeting

Join a fun, light-hearted book group at the Howell Carnegie Library.

What: Monthly book club discussing contemporary light reads, especially of interest to women. November’s book is “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom.

When: Friday, November 13, 2026, 10:00–11:30am

Where: Colbert Room – Howell Carnegie Library

Who: Adults (especially readers who enjoy contemporary light fiction)

How to join: Registration is required. Call the library at 517-546-0720 x106 to sign up.

Note: Opinions shared in the group are those of the participants and don’t necessarily reflect the views of the Howell Carnegie District Library.