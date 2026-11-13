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📅 Join Trashy Book Club at Howell Library Nov. 13
📅 Trashy Book Club – November Meeting
Join a fun, light-hearted book group at the Howell Carnegie Library.
What: Monthly book club discussing contemporary light reads, especially of interest to women. November’s book is “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom.
When: Friday, November 13, 2026, 10:00–11:30am
Where: Colbert Room – Howell Carnegie Library
Who: Adults (especially readers who enjoy contemporary light fiction)
How to join: Registration is required. Call the library at 517-546-0720 x106 to sign up.
Note: Opinions shared in the group are those of the participants and don’t necessarily reflect the views of the Howell Carnegie District Library.
More Info: Trashy Book Club - HCDL Events & S...
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