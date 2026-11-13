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Deerfield
📅 Drop-in leaf suncatcher craft for kids at Deerfield Library
8 days ago
📅 Kids leaf suncatcher craft at Deerfield Library
Kids of all ages are invited to stop by the Deerfield library and paint their own leaf-shaped suncatcher ornament.
This is a drop-in craft program, so you can come during the event time that the library has set. No registration is required.
It’s a simple, creative activity you can do together as a family at the library.
More Info: Deerfield Leaf Suncatcher Ornaments | Lenawee Dist...
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