📅 Tween DIY Mugs & Hot Cocoa at Cromaine Library

Tweens in grades 5–7 are invited to a fun craft night at Cromaine District Library, 3688 N. Hartland Rd., Hartland, MI 48353.

Kids can use the library’s supplies to design their own Sharpie mug and make a hot cocoa cone to go with it.

This program is listed as Arts and Crafts for Tweens.

Spots may be limited, so register online or by phone through Cromaine District Library to save a place for your child.