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🏭 Huron Township, MI Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Skilled Roles
Huron Township’s manufacturing scene is busy, especially around New Boston. If you’ve got hands-on skills and like fast-paced plant work, these openings are worth a look.
Tool & Die Repair Technician – Target Metal Blanking
- Employer: Target Metal Blanking
- Location: New Boston, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the dies and equipment that power this metal processing plant in top shape. You’ll handle die repair, preventive and predictive maintenance, welding, and general plant upkeep, with authority to stop production for safety or quality issues.
CNC Machinist – Brose Group
- Employer: Brose Group
- Location: New Boston, MI (23400 Bell Rd, 48164)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run and program CNC machines (up to 5-axis) using Mastercam in a high-tech, highly automated environment. This role mixes hands-on machining, tooling repair, and mentoring others, with access to benefits, training, and growth in a global automotive supplier.
2nd Shift Production Supervisor – OPmobility (Site Manufacturing Production Supervision Technician)
- Employer: OPmobility
- Location: Huron / New Boston, MI
- Type: Long-term at-will contract (2nd shift)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a union production team on 2nd shift, making sure safety, quality, and output targets are met in a lean manufacturing setting. You’ll have authority to stop production, support training, and drive continuous improvement in a global mobility company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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