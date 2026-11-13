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📅 “Cool News” positive news Zoom chat on Nov 19
8 days ago
📅 Positive news discussion on Zoom – Nov 19
Looking for some upbeat conversation? On Thursday, Nov. 19, 1:00–2:00 pm, Capital Area District Library is hosting “Cool News,” an online discussion group about interesting, mostly positive news stories from around the world.
The program is a partnership between CADL Okemos and the Meridian Senior Center and is geared toward adults (18+).
To join, you’ll need to register in advance and then participate via Zoom.
How to register:
- Call 517-347-2021, or
- Visit cadl.org/events and find the Cool News listing.
Once registered, you’ll get the Zoom details to join the conversation from home.
More Info: Cool News
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