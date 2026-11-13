📅 Positive news discussion on Zoom – Nov 19

Looking for some upbeat conversation? On Thursday, Nov. 19, 1:00–2:00 pm, Capital Area District Library is hosting “Cool News,” an online discussion group about interesting, mostly positive news stories from around the world.

The program is a partnership between CADL Okemos and the Meridian Senior Center and is geared toward adults (18+).

To join, you’ll need to register in advance and then participate via Zoom.

How to register:

Call 517-347-2021 , or

, or Visit cadl.org/events and find the Cool News listing.

Once registered, you’ll get the Zoom details to join the conversation from home.