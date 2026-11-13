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📢 CCS parent survey on school communication due Nov. 25
4 days ago
📢 CCS families: quick communication survey due Nov. 25
Caledonia Community Schools recently emailed a Parent Communication Survey to CCS families.
They want to better understand your family’s experience and how they can improve communication and outreach.
- The survey is anonymous
- It takes about 8–10 minutes to finish
- It closes Wednesday, November 25
Action step: Check the email account you use for school messages, look for the Parent Communication Survey from CCS, click the survey link, and share your thoughts before Nov. 25.
More Info: Spotlights - District Square Spotlights
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