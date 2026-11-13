📢 CCS families: quick communication survey due Nov. 25

Caledonia Community Schools recently emailed a Parent Communication Survey to CCS families.

They want to better understand your family’s experience and how they can improve communication and outreach.

The survey is anonymous

It takes about 8–10 minutes to finish

to finish It closes Wednesday, November 25

Action step: Check the email account you use for school messages, look for the Parent Communication Survey from CCS, click the survey link, and share your thoughts before Nov. 25.